Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $7.89 Million Position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,222 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.12% of Kilroy Realty worth $7,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KRC. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 227.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 6,136 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $728,000. Lincluden Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 23,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Tyler H. Rose sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $683,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 153,455 shares in the company, valued at $10,482,511.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 23,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $1,607,763.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,682.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KRC shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Kilroy Realty from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kilroy Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

Shares of KRC stock opened at $66.64 on Friday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $45.28 and a twelve month high of $70.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.80. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.30). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 20.35%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.15%.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

