Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $7.92 Million Stake in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its stake in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 425,010 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 52,038 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.70% of OceanFirst Financial worth $7,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in OceanFirst Financial by 205.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,083 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 9,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. 65.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.38 and a 12-month high of $25.76.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $93.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 32.85%.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, insider Anthony Giordano III sold 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $33,532.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michele B. Estep sold 1,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $29,835.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,637 shares of company stock worth $636,721 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

OCFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised OceanFirst Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on OceanFirst Financial from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

