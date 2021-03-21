Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $7.96 Million Stock Position in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,073 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,115 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.28% of BancorpSouth Bank worth $7,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,160,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $306,256,000 after acquiring an additional 305,420 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 2,055.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 251,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,871,000 after purchasing an additional 239,689 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 479,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,167,000 after buying an additional 200,690 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 291.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,125,000 after buying an additional 158,417 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in BancorpSouth Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,575,000. 60.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.

Shares of BXS stock opened at $33.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. BancorpSouth Bank has a 1 year low of $17.21 and a 1 year high of $35.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.32.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 19.81%. The company had revenue of $255.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.28%.

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

