Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $8.14 Million Stock Holdings in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 982,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244,984 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.65% of GoPro worth $8,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoPro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in GoPro by 296.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in GoPro during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of GoPro by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 24,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of GoPro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. 52.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GPRO. UBS Group lifted their target price on GoPro from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of GoPro from $6.30 to $7.90 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRO opened at $13.54 on Friday. GoPro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $13.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.88 and its 200-day moving average is $7.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.39 and a beta of 1.27.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. GoPro had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a positive return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $357.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.52 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that GoPro, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 172,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $1,384,600.59. Also, VP Eve T. Saltman sold 10,000 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 235,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,351,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 211,453 shares of company stock worth $1,741,947. 19.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a desktop editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that uploads a user's GoPro photos and video clips to a smartphone, as well as allows users to mix and match filters for a customizable editing experience.

