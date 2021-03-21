Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $8.22 Million Holdings in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,744 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.12% of HomeStreet worth $8,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of HomeStreet by 249.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,876,000 after purchasing an additional 190,476 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in HomeStreet by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 253,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,559,000 after buying an additional 12,618 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lifted its stake in HomeStreet by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 226,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,646,000 after buying an additional 39,866 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 51.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 210,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after buying an additional 71,142 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 170,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,749,000 after buying an additional 6,840 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HomeStreet stock opened at $46.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $999.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.08 and a 200-day moving average of $34.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87. HomeStreet, Inc. has a one year low of $18.44 and a one year high of $52.46.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $100.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.05 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 16.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is 58.82%.

HMST has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on HomeStreet from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

In other HomeStreet news, Director Sandra A. Cavanaugh purchased 1,725 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.48 per share, for a total transaction of $75,003.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,669.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Amen Darrell Van sold 9,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $397,130.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,258,151.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,746 shares of company stock valued at $1,028,325. Corporate insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

