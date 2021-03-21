Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $8.31 Million Holdings in Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,143 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 2.17% of Hooker Furniture worth $8,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Hooker Furniture by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 11,082 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Hooker Furniture by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hooker Furniture in the 4th quarter worth about $298,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Hooker Furniture in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hooker Furniture during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,133,000. 85.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Hooker Furniture from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

NASDAQ:HOFT opened at $38.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $451.71 million, a PE ratio of -36.54 and a beta of 0.79. Hooker Furniture Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.30 and a fifty-two week high of $39.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%.

In other Hooker Furniture news, CEO Paul B. Toms, Jr. sold 14,993 shares of Hooker Furniture stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $467,331.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,916,456.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anne J. Smith sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,053. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hooker Furniture Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company operates through three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery. The Hooker Branded segment offers a range of design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

