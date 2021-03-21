Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $8.53 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 490,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,625 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.16% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF worth $8,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEY. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 163,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 110,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

PEY opened at $20.10 on Friday. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.97 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.066 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%.

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.