Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Stake in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,713 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.25% of TTEC worth $8,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TTEC by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,747,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,359,000 after purchasing an additional 87,633 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 455.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,575,000 after buying an additional 186,360 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of TTEC by 32.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 151,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,269,000 after buying an additional 37,161 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in TTEC by 4.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,638 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Management Corp IL purchased a new position in TTEC in the fourth quarter worth $10,867,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

TTEC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen cut shares of TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on TTEC from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on TTEC from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.71.

Shares of TTEC opened at $94.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.11. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.21 and a 1-year high of $95.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $570.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.32 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. On average, equities analysts expect that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.33%.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

