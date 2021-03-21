Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Stock Position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 45.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 64,887 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.41% of SkyWest worth $8,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SKYW. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SkyWest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of SkyWest during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SkyWest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SkyWest during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the third quarter valued at about $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $57.97 on Friday. SkyWest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.02 and a twelve month high of $61.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.40.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $589.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.96 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 4.84%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SKYW. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on SkyWest from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.60.

In other SkyWest news, CAO Eric Woodward sold 3,000 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $181,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Henry J. Eyring sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total value of $601,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,976,376.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,272 shares of company stock worth $4,295,078 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

