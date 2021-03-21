Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Stake in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its position in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 413,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 56,924 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.05% of Kelly Services worth $8,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kelly Services by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,248,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,956,000 after buying an additional 105,513 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 142,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 5,947 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Kelly Services in the 4th quarter worth $504,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 179,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Kelly Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

KELYA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kelly Services in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on Kelly Services from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

In other news, EVP Olivier Thirot sold 7,000 shares of Kelly Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $154,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,989.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Carol M. Adderley sold 25,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $524,440.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,283,937.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 33,117 shares of company stock worth $700,051 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

KELYA opened at $21.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $857.57 million, a PE ratio of -10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. Kelly Services, Inc. has a one year low of $10.13 and a one year high of $23.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.04.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

