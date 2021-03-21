Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Stock Position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 544,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,645 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $8,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYI. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 127,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 21,349 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 166,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 15,960 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000.

Shares of NYSE HYI opened at $15.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.28 and its 200 day moving average is $14.91. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $15.54.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.0945 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Profile

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

