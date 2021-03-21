Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 18,043 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,043 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.10% of Smartsheet worth $8,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 107.2% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,920,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028,945 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,411 shares during the last quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,122,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 783,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,711,000 after buying an additional 328,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keenan Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,826,000. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Smartsheet from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.31.

In other Smartsheet news, Director Brent Frei sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total transaction of $4,093,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,112,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,794,161.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Anna Griffin sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.64, for a total value of $416,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,143.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 293,266 shares of company stock valued at $21,532,386 in the last ninety days. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Smartsheet stock opened at $62.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.85 and a beta of 1.52. Smartsheet Inc has a 1-year low of $37.91 and a 1-year high of $85.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.68 and a 200-day moving average of $62.21.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $109.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.69 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 21.98% and a negative net margin of 32.32%. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Smartsheet Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

