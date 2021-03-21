Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 4,325 Shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $8,130,000. High Note Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $7,121,000. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,272,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,918,000 after purchasing an additional 48,099 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 333.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 33,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 111,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 12,231 shares during the period.

Shares of NUMG stock opened at $49.06 on Friday. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $31.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.37.

