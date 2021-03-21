Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 60,723 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 604,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,723 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.15% of Cameco worth $8,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Cameco by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 419,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,606,000 after buying an additional 42,900 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter valued at $3,129,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter valued at $454,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,961,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,485,000 after purchasing an additional 256,268 shares during the period. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter worth $2,767,000. Institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $17.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of -1,777,000.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco Co. has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $19.71.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $550.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Cameco’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

CCJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on Cameco from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Cameco from $18.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

