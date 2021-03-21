Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 9,649 Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,649 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.64% of Malibu Boats worth $8,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Malibu Boats by 723.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on MBUU. Truist boosted their target price on Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.75.

In other news, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 17,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total transaction of $1,335,777.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Wayne R. Wilson sold 27,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total value of $2,110,933.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 67,100 shares of company stock worth $5,209,415 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

MBUU opened at $86.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $93.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.94.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $195.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.80 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 28.93%. Malibu Boats’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

