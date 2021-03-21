Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases New Holdings in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 611,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,303,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.52% of Paya as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYA. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Paya in the fourth quarter worth $853,000. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Paya during the 4th quarter worth $1,482,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Paya in the 4th quarter worth about $1,687,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Paya in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,320,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Paya during the fourth quarter worth about $11,182,000. Institutional investors own 41.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PAYA opened at $11.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.27 and a beta of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.76. Paya Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.38 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

PAYA has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair started coverage on Paya in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Friday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Paya from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Paya has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

Paya Holdings Inc provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company process payments across credit/debit card, ACH, and checks. It serves customers through 2,000 distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities, and other B2B goods and services.

