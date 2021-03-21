Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 805,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,172 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.34% of Chimera Investment worth $8,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CIM. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Chimera Investment by 895.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,653 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 8,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chimera Investment during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIM opened at $12.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -23.89 and a beta of 0.98. Chimera Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $6.45 and a 12-month high of $13.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 4.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Chimera Investment in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays cut shares of Chimera Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

About Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

