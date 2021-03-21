Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 28,429 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.12% of TG Therapeutics worth $8,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in TG Therapeutics by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,827,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $771,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865,631 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 276.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,998,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671,841 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,750,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,830,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,556,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $445,099,000 after acquiring an additional 871,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,775,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,259,000 after acquiring an additional 510,000 shares during the period. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on TGTX. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on TG Therapeutics from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $49.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.12 and a 12-month high of $56.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of -23.16 and a beta of 2.28.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.14). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 151,798.69% and a negative return on equity of 223.96%. Equities research analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The company develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

