Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Stock Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 455,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,148 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.22% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $8,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,903,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,012 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,223,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,371,000 after buying an additional 51,614 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,212,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,191,000 after acquiring an additional 392,218 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,423,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,406,000 after acquiring an additional 23,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 14.5% during the third quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,111,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,817,000 after acquiring an additional 267,051 shares in the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOC stock opened at $17.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $11.59 and a 1 year high of $20.13. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.85.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.18). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 3.37%. As a group, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 92.93%.

DOC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.70.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

