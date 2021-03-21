Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Stock Position in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,388 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF were worth $7,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYHG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF during the fourth quarter worth $259,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 473.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 128,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,000 after acquiring an additional 106,210 shares in the last quarter.

HYHG stock opened at $62.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.48. ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF has a 12 month low of $65.87 and a 12 month high of $70.22.

