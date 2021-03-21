Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,727 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.06% of Liberty Global worth $8,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the third quarter worth about $55,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Liberty Global during the third quarter worth about $159,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. 24.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LBTYA shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Liberty Global in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $25.70 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.04.

Shares of Liberty Global stock opened at $26.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Liberty Global plc has a 52-week low of $15.31 and a 52-week high of $26.87. The company has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.05 and a 200 day moving average of $23.29.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($1.71). The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 17.20% and a negative return on equity of 15.47%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Global plc will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

