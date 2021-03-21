Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 35.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,122 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.20% of Trupanion worth $8,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRUP. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Trupanion in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion in the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trupanion by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Trupanion alerts:

In related news, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total value of $131,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,710.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.92, for a total transaction of $367,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,642 shares of company stock worth $17,639,694 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

TRUP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Trupanion from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Trupanion from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.33.

NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $80.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.16. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.48 and a 1-year high of $126.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,007.75 and a beta of 2.01.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.24 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.