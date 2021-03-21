Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,617 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.11% of US Foods worth $8,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in US Foods by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 17,130 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,270,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP bought a new stake in US Foods in the fourth quarter worth $58,701,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 538,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,954,000 after buying an additional 29,225 shares in the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get US Foods alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on USFD. Barclays upped their price objective on US Foods from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

In other US Foods news, insider Keith D. Rohland sold 30,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $1,092,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,828,661.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 42,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $1,524,334.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,394,964. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USFD opened at $38.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.63 and its 200 day moving average is $30.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.05. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.56 and a 1 year high of $41.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.32 and a beta of 1.80.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. On average, analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.