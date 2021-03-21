Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Stock Holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 227,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,021 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.46% of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF worth $8,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 534.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,453,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,532,000 after buying an additional 2,066,606 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 9,412 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 6,472 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 136,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after buying an additional 4,940 shares during the period.

USMC stock opened at $36.20 on Friday. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $22.45 and a 52-week high of $36.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 29th.

