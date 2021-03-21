Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 111,847 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 483,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,847 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.14% of Mattel worth $8,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 108.5% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 28,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 14,911 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in Mattel during the fourth quarter worth $1,685,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,397,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,295,000 after buying an additional 60,356 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Mattel by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 47,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 21,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mattel by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Mattel alerts:

MAT opened at $21.09 on Friday. Mattel, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $21.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,109.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.17. Mattel had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Mattel’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MAT shares. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Mattel in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. Argus raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Mattel from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mattel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.45.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Enchantimals, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, Fireman Sam, and Shimmer and Shine brands.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.