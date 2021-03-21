Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 17,412 Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,412 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.16% of Lancaster Colony worth $8,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truehand Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lancaster Colony in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

In other Lancaster Colony news, SVP David S. Nagle sold 1,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.53, for a total value of $299,492.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,520.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ LANC opened at $184.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 38.18 and a beta of 0.25. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 1 year low of $114.55 and a 1 year high of $188.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $180.09 and its 200 day moving average is $176.54.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $375.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is currently 60.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.