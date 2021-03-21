Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 636,337 Shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) by 53.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 562,393 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 636,337 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.53% of Holly Energy Partners worth $7,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HEP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at about $156,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 53.3% in the third quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,560 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the third quarter worth about $288,000. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.57.

Holly Energy Partners stock opened at $18.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.12. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $20.06.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 40.34% and a net margin of 32.83%. The company had revenue of $127.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.87%.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

