Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Bought by Channing Capital Management LLC

Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 304,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,042 shares during the quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $9,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 148,429,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,479,588,000 after buying an additional 17,452,785 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 133,862,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,039,980,000 after buying an additional 29,812,530 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 106,531,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,215,092,000 after buying an additional 8,301,054 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,609,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,467,023,000 after buying an additional 2,460,730 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 352.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 46,947,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,620,000 after buying an additional 36,566,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

WFC stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.63. 60,291,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,506,340. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.99. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $41.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.96.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.