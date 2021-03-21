Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 269.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,817 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 3.0% of Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $8,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 44,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,253,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 21.7% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,707,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,414,324. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.93 and its 200 day moving average is $64.45. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $35.21 and a twelve month high of $67.52.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.