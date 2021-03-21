Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Buys 29,487 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 294.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,487 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $2,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJK. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 427.0% in the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJK traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.95. 770,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,831. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $36.37 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.41.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

