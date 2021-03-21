Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Buys 2,975 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLYG. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYG traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.41. 96,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,391. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.35. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $38.47 and a one year high of $90.14.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

