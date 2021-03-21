Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Buys 3,865 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 47.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.01. 373,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,303. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.16. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $45.34 and a twelve month high of $106.03.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

