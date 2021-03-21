Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,975 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 3.4% of Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.43. 4,969,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,851,046. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $80.69 and a 1-year high of $89.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.08 and its 200-day moving average is $87.49.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.129 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%.

