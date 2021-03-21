Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF makes up 0.8% of Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1,786.0% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000.

MDYG stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.68. The stock had a trading volume of 54,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,782. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.75. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1-year low of $34.68 and a 1-year high of $77.34.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

