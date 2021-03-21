Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 1.3% of Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.32. 2,396,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,018,216. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.52. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $60.07 and a 12-month high of $102.04.

