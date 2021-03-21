Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Has $42.23 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,897 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 14.7% of Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $42,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,030,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,344,000 after buying an additional 960,505 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,882,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,006,000 after acquiring an additional 155,727 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,026,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,304,000 after acquiring an additional 603,625 shares during the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 6,940,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,084,000 after acquiring an additional 351,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,170,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,115,000 after purchasing an additional 92,098 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $205.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,870,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,532,002. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $203.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.27. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $209.30.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.