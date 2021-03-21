Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Has $5.03 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,559 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 1.8% of Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $5,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $198,459,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $43,467,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $41,108,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,458,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,552,000 after purchasing an additional 567,500 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,081.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 531,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,878,000 after buying an additional 486,264 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VGIT stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 878,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,304. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.33. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $70.86.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.