Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 5,665 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 67.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,665 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 1.5% of Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,273,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $1.10 on Friday, reaching $313.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,446,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,076,566. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.27. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $164.93 and a 1 year high of $338.19.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

