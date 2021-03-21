Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 23.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,154,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,272,000 after buying an additional 2,538,609 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,889,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,120 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 666.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,171,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,342 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 2,758.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 692,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,307,000 after acquiring an additional 668,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,651,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,836,000 after purchasing an additional 598,064 shares during the period.

MBB traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.41. 950,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,786,162. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.60 and a fifty-two week high of $111.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.94.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

