Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.7% of Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $359.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,382,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,019,812. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $355.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $333.92. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $200.55 and a 52-week high of $366.05.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

