Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Sells 6,414 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,414 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, First Financialcorp IN grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.4% in the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $111.36. The company had a trading volume of 6,622,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,555,500. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.40 and its 200 day moving average is $88.88. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.