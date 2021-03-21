Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Sells 8,059 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,059 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 1.8% of Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000.

RSP traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $140.56. 4,131,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,741,931. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.56 and a fifty-two week high of $142.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.23.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

