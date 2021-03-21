West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Purchased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 53.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $3,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WST. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NYSE:WST opened at $277.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.23. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.53 and a fifty-two week high of $312.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $282.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.52. The stock has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 73.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $580.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.07 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.