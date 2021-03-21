Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$6.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WCP shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$5.50 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$8.25 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$2.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

In other news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 10,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.19 per share, with a total value of C$61,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,413,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$14,940,406.84. Insiders have purchased a total of 17,959 shares of company stock worth $84,213 in the last three months.

WCP traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$5.45. The company had a trading volume of 6,088,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,857,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.26 billion and a PE ratio of -1.21. Whitecap Resources has a twelve month low of C$0.82 and a twelve month high of C$6.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.07.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0143 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is -4.73%.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,365 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

