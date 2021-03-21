WhiteCoin (XWC) Market Cap Hits $1.25 Billion

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 21st. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.75 or 0.00003077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and approximately $852,417.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00017350 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00011472 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00006740 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 70% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004266 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00006541 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000121 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 912,272,650 coins and its circulating supply is 712,272,669 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

