Whiteheart (WHITE) Market Cap Achieves $37.58 Million

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. Whiteheart has a total market cap of $37.58 million and approximately $1.96 million worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Whiteheart has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. One Whiteheart token can currently be bought for $4,227.78 or 0.07369703 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $264.03 or 0.00460249 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.14 or 0.00064734 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82.45 or 0.00143718 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.52 or 0.00058431 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.19 or 0.00688879 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.59 or 0.00074235 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Whiteheart Token Profile

Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 tokens. The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance

Whiteheart Token Trading

