Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.37 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) will report $1.37 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.35 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.39 billion. Williams-Sonoma reported sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.70 billion to $7.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Williams-Sonoma.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $132.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.11.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.36, for a total value of $1,730,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,792,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 594.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $174.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. Williams-Sonoma has a 12 month low of $34.50 and a 12 month high of $177.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 43.80%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

