WinCash Trading 21.3% Lower Over Last Week (WCC)

WinCash (CURRENCY:WCC) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 21st. Over the last week, WinCash has traded 21.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. WinCash has a market cap of $148,193.82 and $936.00 worth of WinCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WinCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0988 or 0.00000173 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 46.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00028475 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

WinCash Coin Profile

WinCash (CRYPTO:WCC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. WinCash’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,784 coins. The official website for WinCash is wincashcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wincash coin is a cryptocurrency with SHA-256 algorithm, Pow, PoS, and Masternode. This coin is a cryptocurrency used as a payment system in all Wincash projects. Wincash coin is established since august 2018 and has been used by thousands of people as a way of transaction in some of Wincash projects. Wincash coin uses PoW/PoS hybrid mechanism in the blockchain network to prevent 51% attack that commonly becomes a fatal issue in many newly launched cryptocurrencies. “

WinCash Coin Trading

