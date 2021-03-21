Wing Market Capitalization Achieves $45.30 Million (WING)

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Wing has a total market capitalization of $45.30 million and $10.04 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wing has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wing token can now be bought for approximately $42.74 or 0.00074308 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wing alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $264.46 or 0.00459764 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.85 or 0.00064055 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.41 or 0.00141528 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.84 or 0.00057097 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.47 or 0.00699695 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.53 or 0.00073946 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000473 BTC.

About Wing

Wing’s total supply is 2,559,909 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,059,909 tokens. The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance

Buying and Selling Wing

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wing using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wing and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.