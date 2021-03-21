Wings (WINGS) Price Reaches $0.0885

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One Wings token can now be purchased for about $0.0885 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular exchanges. Wings has a market cap of $8.85 million and approximately $104,571.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wings has traded up 30.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.72 or 0.00051171 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00016217 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $372.70 or 0.00641750 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.90 or 0.00068705 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00024187 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Wings Token Profile

Wings (CRYPTO:WINGS) is a token. It was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 tokens. Wings’ official website is wings.ai . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Wings

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wings should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wings using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

